Another twist has been thrown into the Virginia High School League's return-to-play plan, but it won't have an immediate impact on the ability to play.
After Gov. Ralph Northam's announcement on Friday of restrictions on the size of public and private gatherings in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases across the state, it was unclear whether high school sports would still go on.
Later that afternoon, VHSL director of communications Mike McCall sent out an email that responded to the new order that limits gatherings to 25 people.
"We want to make it very clear that the Governor's order for reduction in public and private gatherings to 25 individuals applies to 'spectators' and not participants at those events," said VHSL executive director Billy Haun said in the statement. "Nothing in the order prevents VHSL member schools from holding contests."
As part of its "Championship +1" model for the 2020-21 school year, the VHSL had previously announced that attendance at high school sporting events will be limited to 250 individuals and a maximum capacity of 50% at indoor facilities.
McCall confirmed to the Daily News-Record that the number of spectators allowed at events will now be just 25. That will pose a significant challenge for local athletic directors, who were already finding ways to accommodate the league's restrictions and have now been presented a new challenge.
Several athletic directors around the city/county told the Daily News-Record on Monday that the situation is "still fluid," but many expect that teams may only be allowed to invite parents of the home team into games and the stands may have to clear out following the completion of JV contests. Official word from local administrators is expected in the coming weeks.
The VHSL's 2020-21 year is set to begin with winter sports on Dec. 7.
Nickel Picks Up 14th Division I Offer
East Rockingham wing Tyler Nickel picked up his 14th Division I offer Sunday.
The 6-foot-8 junior announced on Instagram that he had picked up an offer from the University of Cincinnati out of the Big East.
Nickel currently holds Division I offers from Clemson, Iowa, Indiana, LSU, North Carolina State, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Virginia Commonwealth, Richmond, Old Dominion, James Madison, and Appalachian State.
Nickel is a 247Sports Composite four-star power forward (0.9597) and is ranked as the fourth-best prospect in the state of Virginia for the class of 2021 and comes in at No. 66 nationally. According to Rivals, Nickel is ranked 83rd nationally.
Last season, the sophomore earned first-team all-state honors for the second time as he led the Eagles to the Virginia High School League Class 2 semifinals for a second consecutive season.
The two-time Region 2B Player of the Year averaged 26.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. He has set the VHSL record for the most points of any player in state history through his first two seasons.
Tinnell Invited To All-America Classic
Broadway senior Nate Tinnell received an invite to play in the All-America Classic in Orlando, Florida on Jan. 2, he announced last week on Twitter.
Tinnell, a receiver and linebacker for the Gobblers that holds a Division II offer from Frostburg State, finished with 43 catches for 635 yards and three touchdown receptions in 2019. He also led the Gobblers on defense at the linebacker spot with 67 tackles, including 12 for a loss.
Three Page Athletes Sign Letters Of Intent
A trio of Page County athletes signed to play at the Division I level last week.
T.R. Williams, who is considered by many to be the best prospect for the class of 2021 in the state of Virginia, officially inked with Virginia Tech baseball.
Maddie Gordon, meanwhile, signed her National Letter of Intent with Penn State softball while teammate Taylor Hankins officially signed with James Madison softball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.