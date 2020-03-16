For months — if not years — drivers along East Market Street’s shopping corridor routinely passed by panhandlers standing in the medians holding signs begging for money or food.
At times, there would be several at every intersection, including Burgess Road and University Boulevard. But in recent weeks, they’ve disappeared, likely a result of the Harrisonburg Police Department’s crackdown on statute 46.2-928, which requires pedestrians to walk on the sidewalk if one is available.
“We’re not attacking panhandling, per se; we’re attacking criminal activity,” Sgt. Chris Monahan said. “Most of the time, we’re responding to those intersections because of a hazard impacting traffic.”
He said trespass notices are being given to repeat offenders.
The law doesn’t affect panhandlers in downtown soliciting money from the sidewalks.
Oftentimes, Monahan said, panhandlers would be entering the roadway, weaving in and out of vehicles’ paths to collect donations.
“Harrisonburg is a compassionate community,” he said. “We care about people, but when it becomes a safety issue, we have to act,” said Monahan, adding that drivers were complaining that they almost hit someone crossing the street.
Eric Olson-Getty, director of development and administration at Our Community Place in Harrisonburg, called the move “counterproductive” and “unjust.”
“We should not be making it a crime to ask for money,” said Olson-Getty, who has represented OCP, an organization that helps the homeless, in protests against panhandling ordinances in the past. “It looks like a deliberate targeting.”
Calls to Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed were not returned.
Harrisonburg City Attorney Chris Brown said a panhandling ordinance was first enacted in the city in 2013.
The ordinance prohibited people from standing on roads or sidewalks soliciting money from drivers. However, the law went beyond homeless people begging for money. For example, firefighters weren’t permitted to stand in medians to collect donations, as they did in other cities in the past.
Brown said the ordinance was standard in many cities in Virginia and across the country.
“It’s pretty much what all the localities did,” Brown said.
But a series of First Amendment lawsuits in 2015 changed the Friendly City’s stance on the ordinance.
Most notable, a Henrico County homeless man sued, claiming the county’s ordinance violated his free speech rights.
The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in his favor.
In 2016, a federal First Amendment lawsuit was filed challenging Waynesboro’s panhandling ordinance. Waynesboro officials opted not to fight the lawsuit and instead repealed its ordinance.
Harrisonburg’s aggressive panhandling statute, which was adopted in 2014, is still on the books. It prohibits people from intimidating someone or using fear to solicit money, rides, employment or anything of value.
In April, City Council considered a new ordinance aimed at cracking down on people standing in the medians of the city’s busiest intersections: South Main Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way; East Market Street and Carlton Street; East Market Street and Linda Lane/Burgess Road; South High Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way; South Main Street and Stone Spring Road; South Main Street and Pleasant Valley Road; and West Market Street and High Street.
City officials say the ordinance was aimed at reducing distracted driving and interruption to the flow of traffic, as well as cutting down on the risk of pedestrian-vehicle collisions.
However, a segment of the community disagreed. A group of at least two dozen packed council chambers arguing the proposed law was created to rid the streets of panhandlers.
Olson-Getty was among them.
“We haven’t had an uptick in traffic accidents because of panhandling,” he said.
Council tabled the issue and it hasn’t been discussed since.
Olson-Getty said a solution needs to eventually be reached, but he said “criminalizing poverty” is not the answer.
“It’s not helpful to fine people that can’t afford to pay the fines,” he said. “People are digging deeper into poverty. We should help find ways to empower people, not beat them down.”
