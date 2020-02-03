A single-vehicle crash killed a Broadway man Saturday night, according to a press release from the Virginia State Police on Monday.
Sgt. Brent Coffey said the investigation began at about 9:20 p.m. when emergency crews responded to Mayland Road, near the intersection of Zirkle Lane, for a reported crash.
Coffey said a 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling east on Mayland Road when it ran off the right side of the road, went down an embankment and struck a utility pole and hit a fence.
The driver, Ronnie W. Wolfe, 61, died at the scene. Police say he was wearing a seat belt.
Coffey said the crash, which remains under investigation, might have been caused by a medical emergency.
The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office and Rockingham County Fire and Rescue assisted troopers at the scene.
— Staff Reports
