An 19-year-old Elkton woman died from injuries sustained in a Monday crash along Little Gap Road in Rockingham County, according to a Friday press release from the Virginia State Police.
Sgt. Brent Coffey said the investigation into the two-vehicle crash began at about 7:21 p.m. on Little Gap Road, just west of Middle Ridge Road.
He said a 2007 Honda Civic was traveling east on Little Gap Road when it approached a curve in the road. He said the car crossed the center of the roadway and collided head-on with a westbound 2005 BMW 525I.
The driver of the civic, Sierra Meadows, suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. She died Tuesday. Police say Meadows was not wearing a seat belt.
According to her obituary, Meadows was a 2020 graduate of East Rockingham High School.
The driver of the BMW, a 50-year-old Elkton man, sustained minor injuries. Police say he was wearing a seat belt.
Coffey said the crash remains under investigation.
