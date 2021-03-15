A former Bridgewater College football player died early Sunday morning in a three-vehicle crash in Spotsylvania County.
Isaac D. Evans, 23, of Locust Grove, was an All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference first-team defensive back for the Eagles.
In a press release, Sgt. Brent Coffey of the Virginia State Police said the crash occurred about 6 a.m. on Plank Road, near Old Plank/Elys Ford Road.
He said 2008 Mercury Milan entered Plank Road traveling in the wrong direction and collided head-on with a westbound 2014 Mazda 3 that was traveling in the left lane.
The impact, he said, forced the Mazda to collide with a westbound 2012 Jeep Wrangler that was traveling in the right lane. The Mercury caught fire.
The driver of the Mercury, J’haun G. Pendleton, 27, of Fredericksburg, died at the scene.
The driver of the Mazda, Evans, also died at the scene.
The driver of the Jeep, a 45-year-old woman from Fredericksburg, suffered minor injuries
VSP's Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing investigation.
— Staff Report
