A Harrisonburg man died early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 81 in Rockingham County, according to a press release from the Virginia State Police.
Sgt. Brent Coffey said emergency crews responded to the northbound lanes of mile marker 244 at about 4:20 a.m. for the report of a traffic crash.
Coffey said a 2000 International tractor trailer, driven by Mark G. Deavers, ran off the right side of the road, struck a guardrail and overturned.
Deavers, 49, was partially ejected from the truck, Coffey said. Deavers died at the scene.
Police say he was not wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation.
In addition to the state police, the Harrisonburg Fire Department, Harrisonburg Rescue Rescue Squad and the Virginia Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.