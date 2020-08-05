A late night crash along Brocks Gap Road in Rockingham County claimed the life of a Linville man Tuesday, according to a Virginia State Police press release.
Sgt. Brent Coffey said emergency crews responded to Brocks Gap Road, about a mile east of Bergton Road, at 11 p.m. for the report of a single-vehicle crash.
He said a 2000 Ford Contour was traveling west on Brocks Gap Road when it crossed the double solid yellow center line, ran off the right side of the road and hit several trees.
The driver, Jeffrey W. Causey, 33, died at the scene of the crash. Coffey said he was not wearing a seat belt.
He said alcohol and speed are being considered factors in the cause of the crash.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, Bergton fire and rescue squads, Broadway Rescue Squad and Rockingham County Fire and Rescue.
-- Staff Report
