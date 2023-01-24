A car crash in the 400 block of North Liberty Street early Tuesday caused street closures and power loss for some Harrisonburg residents, according to Brian O’Dell, general manager of Harrisonburg Electric Commission.
The vehicle crashed into an electrical pole around 3:40 a.m., according to O’Dell.
All of West Market Street, North Dogwood Drive, Waterman Drive, Hartman Drive and portions of Chicago Avenue and North Liberty Street lost power as a result.
The majority of customers had power restored around 4:21 a.m., O’Dell said. The remainder of customers in the Liberty Street and Wolfe Street area and a handful on North High Street, had power restored around 9 a.m., O’Dell said.
Harrisonburg Electric Commission closed off North Liberty Street between Kratzer Ave and Gay Street, as well as Rock Street and West Wolfe Street while they worked to restore power, O’Dell said.
The affected circuit originated in a subdivision of West Market Street across from Thomas Harrison Middle School, O’Dell said.
