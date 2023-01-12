The pilot killed in Wednesday night’s aircraft crash in western Rockingham County was headed to Alabama, authorities said Thursday.
Early Thursday morning, emergency crews located a small, single-engine aircraft that had crashed on top of a mountain in the Union Springs Road area, Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said.
The pilot, who Hutcheson declined to identify, was the only one on the plane.
The Clover Hill Volunteer Fire Company located the plane Thursday morning.
The aircraft lost contact with air traffic control at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday, and local emergency crews began searching for it Wednesday night, according to Hutcheson.
Crews suspended the search at around midnight, and before crews could dispatch in the morning, a call came through with more specific coordinates of the plane.
It’s believed that the pilot died upon impact, Hutcheson said.
The aircraft had left Winchester Regional Airport Wednesday night and was flying south to return to Alabama, Hutcheson said.
Crews from Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, Clover Hill Volunteer Fire Company and Virginia Department of Emergency Management helped search efforts.
Virginia State Police and FAA will be investigating the crash moving forward, Hutcheson said.
The pilot’s family has been notified of the crash.
