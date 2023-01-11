Emergency crews located a small aircraft that had crashed Wednesday night with one fatality, the pilot, Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said Thursday morning. No one else was on board the plane.
Emergency crews began searching for a small aircraft that lost contact with the Federal Aviation Administration Wednesday night in the Union Springs Road area, according to Hutcheson.
Hutcheson was heading out Wednesday night with crews from Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, Clover Hill Volunteer Fire Company and Virginia Department of Emergency Management to attempt to locate the aircraft.
Virginia State Police and FAA are also involved to help investigate the crash.
No further information was available at this time, Hutcheson said.
