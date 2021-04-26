Sitting in her tan GMC Envoy in the Linville-Edom Elementary School parking lot, Connie Kratzer listened through her radio as a bingo caller shouted out numbers.
B8, G56, I23 … N38, B4, I27.
Kratzer honked her horn indicating she won the first game of Saturday’s Beep! Beep! Bingo!, a fundraiser for the elementary school.
“I’m excited,” Kratzer said, adding that her two children and five grandchildren all attended Linville-Edom. “It’s very important to me.”
In normal years, Principal Amy Painter said, the school would ask businesses to donate money so the school could purchase T-shirts for all students and staff for the following year.
But because of COVID-19 and many businesses struggling, she said she didn’t feel right asking for the money.
So instead, she said she went the creative route with the bingo. She had recently helped her husband, who serves as Page County’s recreation director, with a similar event.
Painter said they raised more than the $1,200 to purchase T-shirts for the roughly 175 students and 35 faculty and staff.
She said it’s important that the school take responsibility for purchasing the T-shirts because not every students’ parents can afford to buy them.
Painter said students wear them on school spirit days and on field trips.
She added that one of her favorite things is giving the T-shirts to students who move to the school during the middle of the year.
“They get it on their first day,” Painter said. “It makes them feel part of the school even though they are new.”
Each year, the T-shirts have a theme. This year’s is “We Are Family,” to coincide with the push to keep Linville-Edom open next year.
In November 2019, Rockingham County Public Schools recommended that the school close due to the need for an expensive renovation and overhaul of its septic system. Discussions are ongoing on ways to keep the school open.
Luke Roadcap, a history teacher at Elkton Middle School, volunteered to pick the bingo balls to earn administrative intern hours toward his endorsement in school administration.
Last summer, he served as the summer school administrator at LEES.
“Linville-Edom has always been a strong, close-knit community,” he said. “This bingo certainly strengthens that community.”
Maureen Ward has two children, Olivia Ward, a prekindergarten student, and Avery Ward, a first-grade student, who attend LEES.
Ward participated in the bingo and her business, Harrisonburg Animal Hospital, donated to the school.
She said it’s important students all receive the same T-shirt.
“I want everyone to feel united … to feel like they’re part of the team,” Ward said.
