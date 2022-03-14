HARRISONBURG -- Crews responded to the Howard Johnson motel in Harrisonburg Monday afternoon to battle a two-alarm fire.
Harrisonburg Fire Department was dispatched at 1:38 p.m. to the motel, located on Linda Lane in the city. The fire was put out by 2:01 p.m., city spokesperson Michael Parks said.
"So, quick response by firefighters," he said.
Parks said there were no injuries.
The fire was mostly contained to one room, Parks said, with some secondary exterior damage to another room.
"There is some light damage to adjoining rooms, but the majority is to that one room," he said.
Officials continue to investigate a cause. An estimate on damages was not immediately known.
Linda Lane from East Market Street to Country Club Road was temporarily closed Monday afternoon.
— Staff Report
(2) comments
Meth lab ?
Russia, Russia, Russia, had to be!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.