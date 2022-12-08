With temperatures dipping and holidays approaching, the possibility of snow is starting to enter the minds of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County residents. Some folks, however, have been thinking about it for longer.
Employees from the Virginia Department of Transportation and Harrisonburg’s Public Works department have been preparing for snowfall all year, placing orders and testing equipment for the snowy hurdles they might see this season.
VDOT has $220 million set aside this year for snow removal, according to Sandy Myers, the agency’s spokesperson. Around $19 million of that is for the Staunton district, which covers the Shenandoah Valley.
Past year’s budgets were used to average out and decide this year’s, Myers said.
While the county is covered by VDOT, Harrisonburg’s Public Works department takes care of the city during storms.
Both departments tested snow equipment during their “dry run weeks,” which took place toward the end of October.
“Our folks get out and they practice driving the routes in nice weather so that when snow does come, they’ve been on those routes recently,” Tom Hartman, Harrisonburg public works director, said.
When the department goes into “snow mode,” 60-70 employees are out on roads clearing snow, Hartman said. The Harrisonburg department has over 30 pieces of equipment, and some plow trucks don’t turn off for two or three days.
Crews focus on the interstate first and then plow primary and secondary roads.
Once snow hits, it’s a 24-hour process and employees work 12-hour shifts, Myers and Hartman said. Workers begin around 4 a.m. to prepare for rush hour traffic, according to VDOT.
Three main pieces of equipment are used to clear snow, according to Hartman.
Plow trucks push snow and release salt onto the road with spreaders located in the truck’s rear. Backhoes clear intersections and cul-de-sacs, while graders are used for more intense weather events. Crews also use mowers with snowblower attachments to clear sidewalks.
Both the city and VDOT scatter salt and salt brine on roads during snow season.
Brine is a liquid salt that is used as a pre-treatment on roads. To help prevent snow from sticking to the asphalt, workers lay it down before snowfalls, Hartman said.
“So when we do get enough snow accumulation, when we do start to plow on the roadways, that snow will come off initially faster,” Hartman said.
Crews put brine down a day or two before snow or ice events, unless there’s rain in the forecast, which would wash it away.
VDOT set aside 18,156 tons of salt and 111,400 gallons of brine for the Harrisonburg residency, which includes Page, Rockingham and Augusta counties, according to VDOT.
The Harrisonburg Public Works department has over 2,000 tons of salt and over 5,000 gallons of brine on hand for this season, Hartman said.
While most people are used to seeing state trucks plowing snow, some unfamiliar pieces of equipment will be making rounds this winter.
Every year, VDOT contracts residents such as farmers and landscapers to help remove snow with their own equipment, Myers said.
Similarly, the city borrows employees from the parks and recreation department when more hands are needed, Hartman said.
Hartman and Myers said that hills, bridges and high-elevation spots can be problem areas in the county and city.
Any surface with air underneath, such as bridges, can have slick spots that don’t show up on other road surfaces, Myers said.
The Valley has different elevations, and some high-elevation areas freeze quicker. This means that Staunton VDOT crews can be working on days that other districts aren’t, Myers said.
“We sit often right on that freezing line, and a couple of degrees one way or the other make a very big difference in conditions,” Myers said.
Myers said she wants the public to understand that weather in the Valley can change quickly, and folks should align their plans with the weather forecast as it enters snow season.
“Meanwhile, our crews will be out there plowing, making sure that the roads are passable,” she said.
