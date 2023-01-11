Emergency crews are searching for a small aircraft that lost contact with the Federal Aviation Administration Wednesday night in the Union Springs Road area, according to Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson.
Hutcheson was heading out Wednesday night with crews from Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, Clover Hill Volunteer Fire Company and Virginia Department of Emergency Management to attempt to locate the aircraft.
The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center received a notification from the FAA Wednesday night that it lost contact with an aircraft in that area.
Hutcheson said the rainy weather could make search efforts difficult, especially at higher elevations.
