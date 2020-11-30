A Criders teenager died late Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash near Bergton, according to the Virginia State Police.
Sgt. Brent Coffey said emergency crews responded to Dovesville Road, about 2 ½ miles from Bergton Road, at about 11:55 p.m.
He said a 2007 Chevy Silverado was traveling east on Dovesville Road when it was unable to maneuver a curve. The truck ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree.
Police say the driver, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center, where he later died. Coffey said he was not wearing a seat belt.
Police did not release the driver's name, but Broadway High School Principal Donna Abernathy confirmed it was Jesse Haviland, a junior at the school.
Abernathy said he was heavily involved in FFA.
Friends have started a GoFundMe page to support his family. As of Monday, more than $8,500 in donations have been received.
— Staff Report
