Port Republic — A crowd of people gathered outside the barn at 8218 Port Republic Rd. on Wednesday night to watch a Christmas show that many described in the same way — a tradition.
For three nights a year, Vern Michael and Mary Jane Michael open up their barn to host a live nativity, put together by members of Mill Creek Church of Brethren and others in the community. Wednesday night was the first showing. As long as weather allows, the scene will repeat itself Dec. 22 and Dec. 23 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Dayton local Elizabeth Rhodes brought her two children Ava and Quinn, who said their favorite part of the evening was seeing all the animals — and baby Jesus in his cradle.
Rhodes’ mother said that Rhodes came to the event as a child, when it first started around 1986. Glenn Bollinger, the pastor of Mill Creek and one of the head caretakers of the barn animals, married Rhodes and her husband, she said.
Another family that carried on the tradition of attending the live nativity were the Martoranas.
“We’ve been coming for years, it’s one of our traditions,” Charlie Martorana said Wednesday night, surrounded by his family.
Martorana said that tradition brings the family back every year, motioning to his 18-month-old grandson, Arlo, who stared at the crowd of people with wide eyes.
McGaheysville resident Jake DuVall-Early said that since he was a child, it’s been a tradition to attend the live nativity.
“And now since my wife and I got married, we’ve been making it a tradition of ours,” DuVall-Early said, his wife Marissa next to him.
Marissa DuVall-Early said she remembered hearing about the camels on Port Republic Road growing up, but she didn’t know about the live nativity until her husband introduced her.
Characters depicting the birth of Jesus stood silently in costumes, with hay scattered around them as they overlooked baby Jesus — which was a doll. The animals — two camels, two donkeys, three calves and one sheep — rested and wandered around the barn as people watched from behind a fence on the ground and from a vantage point overlooking the barn. VOICE Ensemble sang light music in the background.
“Watch the camel, he’s going to sit down,” one mother said to her son, as Arthur, a three-year old camel, slowly buckled his legs and took a seat next to the family.
