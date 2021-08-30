DAYTON When I was a young boy my father, Dan, brought me to the offices of the Daily News-Record on South Liberty Street in the 1970s.
I can’t remember whom he knew or why he decided to make the short drive from our farm on Silver Lake Road outside of Dayton — but with the help of an employee at the paper, they showed me the teletype used to put out the paper.
In the mid-1980s, after finishing college at Eastern Mennonite, my first full-time job was covering high school sports for the News-Record. And yes, there were still typewriters in the office. After about two years, following the graduation of my wife, Liz, from EMU, we moved to Boston for a volunteer year to work for Habitat for Humanity in Boston.
Since moving to Washington, D.C., in 1987, after we did a stint with Athletes in Action baseball, I was fortunate to be the sports editor of papers in Arlington, Baltimore, and Laurel, Md., plus spend three years with my family in Hungary while my wife was an English professor there from 2003-06.
Now it is time for another transition. After almost two years as the DN-R sports editor and with many trips on U.S. 66 west and I-81 South, I have decided to move on and spend more time at our home in suburban Maryland. I will help cover the Washington Nationals for a respected website (federalbaseball.com) while looking for other opportunities, hopefully in sports and/or coaching baseball, after my last day here Thursday.
My second stint at the DN-R, one that began Nov. 12, 2019, has certainly been eventful. Consider just some of the highlights:
• Nov. 13, 2019 — Chris Thurman was out after nine years as the Harrisonburg football coach — so much for me easing into a new job.
• Jan. 11, 2020 — JMU lost the national football title game in Texas to North Dakota State. Our own Greg Madia was there, while I covered from afar following JMU alums at restaurants in Arlington. No, sorry, I didn’t wear purple.
• February 2020 — The men’s and women’s basketball teams played their last games at JMU’s Convocation Center, which had been the on-campus home of the Dukes since the 1982-83 season.
• February 2020 — Jesse Knight of Turner Ashby won a second straight state wrestling title.
• March 7, 2020: The JMU men lost 63-61 to Elon in the first round of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament in Washington, D.C. in their last game under Coach Louis Rowe.
Five days later, the CAA reported that an official who worked the tournament had tested positive for COVID-19.
A few hours later, also on March 12, the NBA suspended its season after Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19. The Spotswood High girls basketball team was declared co-state champs after the title game was called off in Richmond due to pandemic concerns that turned out to be more than legitimate.
• March 20, 2020 — Salem High grad Mark Byington was named the new men’s hoops coach at JMU, taking over for Rowe.
• August 2020: Broadway won its first Rockingham County Baseball League title since 1938.
• Nov. 25, 2020 — The Atlantic Union Bank Center opened at JMU.
• February 2021 — The Bridgewater women were the No. 1 seed for the ODAC basketball tournament for the first time in nearly 20 years. But COVID-19 protocol concerns knocked them out of the tourney before their first game. Coach Sarah Mathews handled the frustration with grace, something a lot of area coaches were forced to do in the past 17 months while delivery bad news to their teams about cancellations and postponements due to the pandemic.
• April 2021 — Bridgewater and Eastern Mennonite both pulled first-round upsets in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference baseball tournament. The Royals knocked off national power Randolph-Macon, the No. 1 seed.
• June 2021 — the condensed and frantic high school sports season ended, after fall, winter and spring schedules merged into a tiny window.
The JMU softball team garnered national recognition, competing in the College World Series for the first time and reached the championship series before being knocked out.
• August 2021 — The New Market Shockers won the RCBL title for the first time in franchise history in 49 years.
• Friday — the high school football season began.
• Sunday — The recruitment continues for East Rockingham basketball standout Tyler Nickel, likely a future Division I powerhouse signee.
His exploits were the reason for me to dig through files containing hoop names from my first stint at the DN-R in the 1980s. They included names such as Ralph Sampson, Dell Curry, Walker Lambiotte, and Kevin Madden. I also discovered, with the assistance of local experts, that Nickel joined a list of local players who scored at least 50 points in a game, including Broadway’s Lynn Burkholder in 1963, Turner Ashby’s Jack Arbogast in 1974 (that was all we could talk about the next day at Dayton Elementary) and Harrisonburg’s Sampson in 1978.
Thank you, Tyler, and best wishes. You have helped put Rockingham County on the map for many outside this area.
I also give a word of thanks to Managing Editor and former Sports Editor Jim Sacco for the opportunity to be the first Harrisonburg native to hold the Sports Editor post in several decades.
When I covered the Washington Nationals in the World Series in 2019 shortly before coming to the DN-R, I figured that might be the highlight of my journalism career.
Being in Houston for Game 7 of the World Series was certainly memorable. However, being able to work again for the News-Record was something I hadn’t planned on but was appreciated. The best part was the chance to re-connect with many of you that I had not seen or talked to in several years and to tell many of your stories. Thank you for that opportunity and for your trust and support.
A word of gratitude as well to sportswriters Madia, Shane Mettlen, and Cody Elliott; they form a solid staff for one of the best midsize daily sports sections in the state. Since I have family here in the Harrisonburg area, I don’t plan to be a stranger to the Valley. But thanks to the last 21 months (including three months on furlough), I was able to come home again on a regular basis.
My last request: can someone out there please take care of the traffic problems on I-81? Thank you.
