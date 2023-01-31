Around 11 p.m. each night, employees at the Daily News-Record used to hear the familiar rumble of the printing press waking up to produce the next day’s papers. Since October, however, it’s been silent.
Ogden Newspapers moved the Daily News-Record’s printing operations to Frederick, Md. That means the Goss Urbanite printing press, which has operated for over 50 years, is retired. For the past week, three people with a love for the technology of printing have been taking the press apart.
Bob Scheidler, who works for an independent company and was brought in by Ogden Newspapers, has worked with the DN-R’s Urbanite press before. He upgraded some of its units about 20 years ago to ramp up the color capabilities. The press was first installed back in 1970, Scheidler said.
When Ogden decided to shut down the press, Scheidler said he came in to inspect it. It was in “very nice condition,” which meant some parts could be salvaged and re-used.
Ogden Newspapers has a plant in Jamestown, NY, where four units from DN-R’s press will be sent to replace parts on another Urbanite press.
The inserter portion of the press, a machine that works alongside technicians to place special sections in the print paper, will replace a unit at the Daily Freeman Journal in Webster, Iowa, according to Bruce Ernewein, operations director for Ogden Newspapers.
According to Scheidler, almost every city in the country had a Goss Urbanite at one time, but now, only a handful of press lines bear the name.
Scheidler uninstalled around five press lines in 2022, he said. Most of those units were scrapped but some units replaced models elsewhere.
While he doesn’t know what the future of printing will look like, Scheidler said he thinks it’s changing, not dying.
Many companies decide to consolidate printing locations and sell the space where they used to print, Scheidler said.
“Real estate’s worth more than the papers are nowadays,” Scheidler said.
Scheidler said he helped another publication in Minnesota, Forum Publishing — which had 10 printing plants up until last year — tear out four units.
“And then they merged all those and print them at one location now,” Scheidler said. “And now this year, I just got word, I gotta go up and tear out another one. And then they’re gonna consolidate that. So it’s just making it more profitable.”
Gary Crager worked as a production manager for 40 years before coming to work at Ogden Newspapers in June, he said.
Crager said that printing press closures are not just happening to small papers.
“You’d be surprised, some major big city ones are coming down,” Crager said.
Larger publications have more readers and therefore distribute more papers, so when readers switch to online subscriptions, it hits the press floor harder, Crager said.
Crager said the newspaper industry was very profitable for many years, and the internet’s takeover might just be a hurdle for printing — or it might be a permanent shift.
“You always have to have something to print, I just don’t know if it’s going to be newspapers,” Crager said.
Prior to the internet, newspapers contained information that you couldn’t easily find elsewhere, Ernewein said.
“If you’re a publisher, you might as well be a mayor at the time,” Ernewein said.
The emergence of the internet didn’t spell the disappearance of print papers, Ernewein said, but smart phones and tablets did, as people could access news on the spot.
When asked what people can get from a newspaper that they can’t get online, Ernewein said, “Ink on your fingers?” with a laugh.
“To me, it’s just the habit. Sitting down, reading the paper, I used to read mine at lunchtime, every time,” Ernewein said.
