Grab your dancing shoes and get ready to be your own DJ this weekend as Pale Fire Brewing hosts Charlottesville’s Tom Tom Foundation’s first traveling silent disco in Harrisonburg.
On Friday from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., DJs will share their tracks while each person on the dance floor chooses that music mix they want to boogie along to.
“It’s a neat way to engage with people you might not otherwise connect with,” festival marketing coordinator Erica Hellen said.
Silent discos involve showing up, putting on Bluetooth headphones, plugging into a DJ channel and dancing the night away in a space full of folks listening to a range of music.
Tom Tom hosts various pop-up events throughout the year to showcase the bonding magic of silent disco with local communities. Ryan Clark Slocum is a local DJ who performed at the festival’s branch-off autumn event, Tomtoberfest, last year and wanted to bring the party to Harrisonburg.
Reaching out to Pale Fire, Slocum connected the organizations and invited two Charlottesville-based DJs — DJ Double U and DJ Flatline— to share their house and pop music with Harrisonburg.
“There’s a lot of space for experimentation and to try new things, so I just told them to be as weird as they want to be,” Slocum said.
Participants can tell which station others are tuned into from an alternating light on their headphones.
Hellen said the rhythm of music is a universal language that allows people to connect, even when they might not otherwise share common ground.
“It’s such a great opportunity to see the people in your community in a totally new way,” Hellen said. “When you’re wearing a headset, the whole idea is to let go and get into it.”
Jodi Sattva is a Harrisonburg resident who does tarot reading and healing art at festivals such as Red Wings Roots and Floyd Fest under the name White Cat HA (healing arts). Sattva said the nearest silent disco she has attended was at Luray’s ‘Doah Fest a few years ago, but she hopes to bring live music silent disco events to more local venues.
Sattva said the unique attraction of silent discos is how it offers an inclusive environment for participants while allowing folks the opportunity to opt out of listening and still have fun.
“It’s not overwhelming loud music. You can take [the headphones] on or off. Everybody kind of gets a choice; choice is a nice part of it,” Sattva said. “When you’re not doing it, observing it is hilarious. You can see all the people dancing, but it’s silent. It has a lot of appeal as an experience even if you’re not doing it and you’re watching it.”
Slocum began collecting vinyl 10 years ago, which led to him making beats, sampling music and developing an interest in hip-hop. Over the years, he has shared his hip-hop-infused mixes and developed his DJ platform to share the magic of hip-hop with a larger audience.
“Hip-hop is cool because it takes from all different influences — it takes from jazz and funk and rock. So it’s kind of like a container for that multigenre influence,” Slocum said. “I value the moment and what the moment is telling me. Like, trusting myself, trusting the moment and then trusting myself within that moment is really important.”
Years before joining the Tom Tom team professionally, Hellen frequented silent discos and said the event is an opportunity to let loose and enjoy without the pressure of being cool or bringing your own group to the dance floor, since talking is difficult.
“When you’re dancing, you get a little bit lost in the music and you don’t get so hung up in the other things that could divide you,” Hellen said. “Sometimes people have nervousness about dancing. ... There’s sort of a safety net the headphones provides. Everyone is in it together, so if anybody is nervous about dancing with strangers, it’s the perfect environment to get into that scene.”
Tickets purchased in advance on Eventbrite are $15 and the door price is $20.
