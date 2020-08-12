Since reopening, Brix & Columns Vineyards in McGaheysville has offered its 160-acre farm for wine and dining with a view looking at Massanutten, but families can capitalize on the sunny season and take advantage of the open grounds with more than a bottle of wine in hand.
An evening at the vineyard under the stars with a glass of vino in hand can qualify as a tranquil trip, but patrons looking for an extra kick can take advantage of several workout opportunities offered at Brix & Columns.
Since the vineyard opened three years ago, yoga and wine has been offered twice a week, but a more adrenaline-pumping workout joined the roster of classes a few weeks ago. POUND and pour is a rhythmic cardio class where participants dance with weighted drumsticks.
Instructor Lindsey Harvell-Bowman is an existential psychologist specializing in death and suicide at James Madison University who began taking the workout classes six years ago as a means of channeling negative emotions and said she quickly became hooked on the confidence and energy it inspired in her.
“We could become the music and rock out to the music and it was one heck of a cardio workout,” she said.
She said participants can rack up over 800 squats during a 45-minute class without realizing it due to the fast, groovy pace of the class, led by hip-hop and rock playlists.
In winter 2019, Harvell-Bowman decided to earn her instructor certification and began leading lessons at Massanutten Fitness & Rec Club. Shortly after, she reached out to Brix & Columns because she was immediately attracted to the venue as a playground for exercise and a calm place to lounge and relax post-exercising.
“It’s such a beautiful location. … That was really just a cool way to go, POUND with some people and then drink afterwards,” she said.
Rachel Hupp instructs yoga at the vineyard every Wednesday evening and Saturday morning, outside on the lawn when the weather is forgiving, and online when storms threaten to wash away mats. Leah Haworth has been a regular at the classes for two years and said she loves the flexibility of stopping by the vineyard whenever able to partake in a workout followed by a glass of wine, especially due to the current strain on socialization.
“During this pandemic, Rachel has been really flexible with offering the option of attending class either by Zoom or outdoors at the vineyard. There’s nothing like doing yoga with views of Massanutten Mountain and the Blue Ridge all around you,” she said.
Haworth said she is also interested in joining the POUND and pour class soon.
Owner Stephanie Pence said all exercise classes have moved outside due to the pandemic and can vary in attendance from a small pool to over 20. While class sizes have been slightly less consistent since the pandemic began, Pence said on average seven to 12 people will attend each class.
“Maybe not as many as what we had prior to COVID, but I think people enjoy an opportunity to get out and feel a little more normal,” she said.
Both yoga and POUND and pour classes are $10 for just the class and $15 for a post-class glass of wine. Class is free for anyone younger than 18. Registration is requested in advance of the class through signupgenius.com.
