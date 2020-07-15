If it weren’t for COVID-19, Dayton Police Chief Justin Trout would have returned to his old stomping grounds to receive an award for his work bringing down a heroin-trafficking ring while with the Virginia Beach Police Department.
Instead, the Eastern District of Virginia Public Service Award for his work as a SWAT master police officer was presented to him Monday night at the Dayton Town Council meeting.
Not having a formal ceremony didn’t bother Trout, who was a among a group of officers to receive the award.
“I didn’t get into law enforcement for the awards and accolades," he said. “I just want to make the community safer.”
Trout’s involvement in the case began in October 2017 when the SWAT team stormed a recording studio, arresting three men who were dealing heroin out of the business.
Investigators later tracked the heroin back to its source in Pennsylvania, which resulted in additional arrests.
As part of the case, according to prosecutors, five people were convicted and are now serving sentences between 72 and 132 months in prison.
While there wasn’t a ceremony, prosecutors wrote Trout a letter that accompanied the award.
“Your tireless efforts have made our communities stronger and safer,” the letter from the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated.
Trout joined the Dayton Police Department in February 2019 as a lieutenant.
He was promoted to chief when Chief Daniel Hanlon retired in June 2019.
Hanlon, who hired Trout, said he was not surprised by the award.
"After delving deeply into the chief's career with the Virginia Beach Police Department, I certainly understood that he is an ultimate professional, humble and a leader committed to the task of law enforcement,” Hanlon said. “Through my time working with him, my respect grew, and as a citizen of Dayton right now, I couldn’t be more pleased with his leadership and direction.”
