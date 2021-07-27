The Dayton Police Department and Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate the egging of multiple properties in the Dayton area.
The town posted on its Facebook page Monday that properties and vehicles had been egged throughout town.
Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson also said several reports have been made of eggings of homes and cars between Dayton and Hinton.
While police reports are only taken if there is property damage, the police department is requesting residents notify it of eggings to evaluate the extent of the activity.
Those with information can call the police department at 540-879-2161 during business hours. After hours, police can be reached at the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center’s nonemergency line at 540-434-4436.
— Staff Report
