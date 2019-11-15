A single-vehicle crash near Hinton killed a Dayton man early Friday morning, according to a Virginia State Police press release.
Sgt. Brent Coffey, a VSP spokesman, said emergency crews responded to the crash on Hinton Road, near the intersection of Potter John Lane, at about 2:30 a.m.
Police say a 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling south on Hinton Road when the driver, Shane J. Moyers, lost control of the truck.
The truck crossed a double solid yellow line, ran off of the road to the left, hit a ditch, overturned and hit an unoccupied parked car before coming to rest, police say.
Moyers, 21, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, police say.
Coffey said Moyers died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by trooper H. Campbell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.