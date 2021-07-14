After last year’s event was postponed due to COVID-19, the Dayton Muddler returns to the Rockingham County town next month.
However, the money raised by the roughly 4-mile obstacle course race will be distributed differently this year.
Instead of going to a veterans group, the money will go to the Dayton Police Department and Harrisonburg Police Foundation.
Dayton Police Chief Jason Trout said his portion of the proceeds will go to the Dayton Crime Prevention Fund, to be used for community events and other projects.
“I’d like to start a neighborhood watch in Dayton,” he said. “I was told they had one years and years ago.”
This year’s event, which typically attracts about 1,000 contestants, will be held Aug. 7 with varying start times.
The annual fundraiser started in 2013 benefiting Wounded Warriors.
A few years later, looking to keep the funds more local, the town chose Boulder Crest Retreat in Bluemont to receive the funds. Boulder Crest is a private, nonprofit wellness center offering therapy for wounded service members and their families, focusing on the physical, emotional, spiritual and economic well-being of veterans, according to its website. It now serves first responders, too.
The Harrisonburg Police Foundation will take over organizing the race. As a result, the foundation’s annual Adventure Race, formerly known as the K9 for Warriors Adventure Race, has been scrapped.
“Instead of holding two events, we figured we join forces for one,” Trout said.
Lt. Chris Monahan of the Harrisonburg Police Department said hosting major events can be labor intensive.
“The planning phase and execution phase are resource heavy,” he said.
He said the foundation will use its part of the proceeds to fund special projects for HPD.
In years past, the foundation used its funds for items not included in HPD’s annual budget, including purchasing a new police dog and supplying money for the annual Shop-with-a-Cop event to provide children with Christmas gifts.
