Rockingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Dayton woman accused of stealing more than $46,000 from her employer.
Amber Marie Quillen, 39, is charged with two felony counts of embezzlement.
She was arrested April 20 and appeared in Rockingham County General District Court on April 26.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 6.
Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said the investigation into Quillen began in December when May Management Co. realized discrepancies in its payroll.
He said Quillen, who managed May Management’s five area 7-Eleven stores, added a second salary for herself in the company.
Court documents state that the crimes took place from 2019 to 2020.
Hutcheson said she’s accused of embezzling $46,470
Quillen is free on a $2,500 unsecured bond from the Rockingham County Jail.
— Staff Report
