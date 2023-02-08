The community is coming together to try and raise $2 million for local nonprofits -- and the deadline to be one of them is coming up.
The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County is holding its sixth annual Great Community Give on April 19, and the deadline for nonprofits to sign up is Feb. 15, according to a press release.
Great Community Give is a sunrise to sunset giving day event that directly benefits local nonprofits. People will be able to donate from 6:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Nonprofits must have an IRS 501(c)(3) tax status and be located in and serving Harrisonburg and Rockingham County to participate. Nonprofits can sign up by the deadline at www.greatcommunitygive.org.
According to Amanda Bomfim, director of marketing and program initiatives at The Community Foundation, 118 nonprofits are signed up for the event so far.
Since its inception in 2018, Great Community Give has raised a total of $5,117,703, with nearly $400,000 in addition from sponsors. All of it was given directly back to the community.
"The 2022 event was an important milestone for this initiative by The Community Foundation. How incredible that our community has come together for five years and secured over $5 million for those that live here in Harrisonburg and Rockingham. We continue to work hard every year so that nonprofits can continue addressing our everyday needs. We are calling out any eligible organizations not yet signed up to join the 2023 event," Bomfim said in a press release.
