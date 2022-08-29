The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to recommend reappointing Charles Dean to the county's Board of Zoning Appeals last week.
Dean's term expired June 30. He covers election District 5, which includes the town of Elkton and other parts of eastern Rockingham County.
Terms on the Board of Zoning Appeals are for five years. The Rockingham County Circuit Court approves appointments.
Other members on the board are George Randolph "Randy" Whitmore Jr., Keith Hurst, Jon D. Ritenour and Michael Harvey.
-- DN-R Staff Report
