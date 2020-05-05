The death toll at the Accordius Health nursing home in Harrisonburg has climbed by one, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The total number of COVID-19-related deaths at the South Avenue facility is 22.
On April 18, North Carolina-based Accordius Health released a statement announcing that 81 residents at the 97-bed facility — and 12 of 35 staff members — tested positive for COVID-19.
The increased death toll comes as numbers, both statewide and locally, continue to rise.
As of Tuesday, Virginia has 20,256 cases, with 525 in Harrisonburg and 282 in Rockingham County. The statewide death toll is at 713.
-- Staff Report
