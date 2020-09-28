As Brian Arbogast bid on tractor equipment Saturday afternoon at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds, he wasn’t just bidding on machinery.
He was bidding on memories of someone he called a fellow farmer and friend. It was Mark Deavers’ equipment. Deavers was a jack-of-all-trades who farmed cattle, corn and small grains while owning a trucking company, poultry litter hauling operation and a hay-making business.
Arbogast’s farm was just down the road from Deavers’ farm.
“I wanted to have something on the farm ... something to remember him by,” said Arbogast, 38, of Lacey Spring.
The Mark Craig auction came about six months after a tractor-trailer crash shook the Rockingham County farming community.
On April 9, Deavers died in a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 81 in Rockingham County, according to a press release from the Virginia State Police.
Police say a 2000 International tractor-trailer, driven by Deavers, ran off the right side of the road, struck a guardrail and overturned
At the time of his death, Deavers was serving as the state president of the Young Farmers of Virginia.
As word spread of his death, the Rockingham County Fair also released a statement, calling Deavers a “close friend of the fair.”
Rebecca Holloway, the fair’s general manager, said everyone could always count on Deavers.
One year, a local Young Farmers chapter wanted to sell ice cream at the fair in August but didn’t have a way to keep it cool.
Deavers caught wind of the dilemma and immediately provided a refrigerated tractor-trailer.
“He was always willing to help … anything you needed,” Holloway said. “He always made sure it was done.”
Deavers wasn’t just known as a helper — he was known as a hard worker.
The 49-year-old built his farming and trucking business from scratch.
Piece by piece, Arbogast said, Deavers saved up money to purchase each of his tractor-trailers and farming machinery. With no children to leave the farm to, his entire farm was up for bids.
About 20 years ago, Arbogast said, he recalled Deavers saving up for a John Deere combine. The only problem, he said, was the one Deavers wanted to purchase was in Maryland.
So the pair went to Maryland and drove the combine on U.S. 340 to Stephens City, spent the night and finished the trip to Rockingham County.
Amy Funk of Broadway helped Deavers get started in the trucking business. The two became close friends.
“We got to be almost brother and sister,” she said. “He had a really deep root for farming. He loved it and he lived it.”
Funk got to see his work ethic firsthand. It was something he often preached to young farmers and children looking to get into agriculture.
Herb Hoffeditz, an agriculture teacher at Broadway High School, knew Deavers for six years. Hoffeditz met him after moving to the Valley to take the BHS job.
He said Deavers was always willing to take time to talk to those getting started in the business.
“He was really passionate about FFA and Young Farmers,” Hoffeditz said
Deavers, he said, was best known for sharing safety tips when he met with the farming groups.
He also said Deavers was an inspiration to the younger generation that is just starting out, especially those who didn’t have anything to start.
“He really had a good business sense,” Hoffeditz said
Jack Wimer, 59, of Harrisonburg, knew Deavers for roughly 40 years.
He said they both would help each other out whenever needed.
“If you needed help, he was always there,” Wimer said. “If you hollered, he’d drop what he was doing and be there.”
With the auction in the books, not only will Deavers’ farming and trucking equipment be scattered all over Rockingham County, his legacy will be too.
Funk said that if Deavers was alive today, he’d have one message: “Keep pushing … pursue your dreams. When things go bad, learn and turn it into something good.”
