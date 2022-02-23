The 1,049 Rockingham County property owners who went before the Board of Assessors to challenge their property reassessments will be receiving notices soon, according to Dan Cullers, commissioner of the revenue for Rockingham County.
Cullers said Pearson’s Appraisal Service, a third-party contractor that completed last year’s reassessment, told him it is working on getting notices in the mail no later than Friday. Ninety-three percent of the hearings — held in January — were for residential properties, Cullers said.
Rockingham County reassesses property every four years. According to Trish Davidson, the county’s finance director, the average home value increased 31.65% since the last reassessment. The new assessed values will be used to determine real estate tax bills for this year, which are due in June and December.
“It’s a general reassessment,” said Stephen King, Rockingham County administrator. “They don’t look at finishes in the house. They’re looking at square footage, how many bedrooms, how many bathrooms, those kinds of things.”
Davidson said a lot of concerns at the Board of Assessors hearings were due to discrepancies between a property’s features and what the assessment showed, such as a finished basement where there is none.
“The things that the Board of Assessors can really fix are issues with the facts of the property, and then they’ll go back and they’ll readjust things as needed,” she said. “We expect that to happen. That’s a correction process that is actually good, because the whole point in this is that we want to get it right.”
“We want to get it right and you want it to be right because you’re paying based on what you owe, and we want to make sure that we have the records correct. So, it’s a fair process actually for both sides.”
Rockingham County does not have data about appeals from the last reassessment in 2018, Davidson said, but she recalled it was “flat” and there were not many appeals.
Taxpayers also have the ability to appeal the decision from the Board of Assessors, should they so choose, by applying for a hearing before the Board of Equalization.
Property owners can schedule a hearing with the Board of Equalization beginning Tuesday by calling 540-564-6079. The Board of Equalization is made up of one resident of each of the five election districts in Rockingham County.
Board of Equalization hearings are scheduled to begin the week of March 14 at the County Administration Center.
At its meeting on Jan. 26, the Board of Supervisors voted to set an advertised real estate tax rate of 70 cents per $100 of assessed value for the upcoming fiscal year, four cents lower than the current rate.
According to county documents, for the county to bring in as much real estate tax revenue as it did last year, supervisors would need to lower the rate to about 56 cents per $100 of assessed value. Supervisors cannot set a tax rate higher than 70 cents.
“It can not go higher now that it’s been advertised,” Davidson said.
At the Jan. 26 meeting, supervisors agreed to set the advertised rate higher than what they expect to need to have the ability to adjust it lower.
A public hearing for the rate is scheduled for March 9. Supervisors will listen to the public’s concerns, but will not take action on the tax rate until later.
“We don’t want to take action on the same night because we want them to hear what the citizens have to say, so that they can make an informed decision,” Davidson said.
Davidson said that once the Virginia General Assembly approves a state budget, county officials will have a better idea of funding for local coffers and what they’ll need in terms of local revenue.
“We have to look at all of our federal revenue and all of our local revenue,” she said.
Davidson created a spreadsheet to give taxpayers an idea of how the assessments are going to change the tax rate on their property. The spreadsheet is set up assuming the average 31.65% residential assessment increase.
For example, a home valued at $300,000 in 2021 would increase in value to $394,680 in 2022.
In this example, a 70 cent tax rate amounts to an additional $543 in the real estate tax bill over the previous year, according to documents.
A common misunderstanding is where the local tax dollars go, county officials said. Tax monies in Rockingham County go to the sheriff’s office, the school division, fire and rescue services, and the commonwealth’s attorney, for example.
The increased revenue won’t result in for improvements to taxpayers’ property, but it will show in the services the county provides, said Sallie Wolfe-Garrison, chair of the Board of Supervisors.
“No, we’re not improving people’s homes, but we are improving the things that allow them to continue to live here,” Wolfe-Garrison said. “That’s what we as a locality have an obligation to do.”
