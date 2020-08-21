Best friends, band mates, blood brothers — Zach Williams and Josh Hebdon’s intimate connection dates back to middle school days of angst and the Ramones, and the fruit of their friendship, the band Magister Ludi, is genre-fluid, riddled with obscurity and electric fun.
On Tuesday, their first album, “Deep Fakes” dropped for the world’s ears to decode. Tonight, the duo is celebrating the release with a livestream event from The Golden Pony.
Williams, on vocals and strings, and Hebdon, on percussion, have been making music in a variety of independent projects and jamming together for 14 years, but “Deep Fakes” is their first released album.
Hebdon has years of musical training from high school through college under his belt whereas Williams is all self-taught, so the pair brings a unique perspective to music making. Hebdon said there’s magic in the matrimony of their approach to sound.
“I’ve played with a lot of people in my life, and there’s something about playing with Zach, that’s what feels best. That’s where we communicate musically better than with other people, and it’s easier to explore avenues that you might want to try out with him,” he said.
Following the advice of musical friend Billy Brett of Buck Gooter, Williams said Magister Ludi produces and writes music best under relentless training and forced creation, so the songs on this recording are refreshing, experimental and authentic to themselves.
“We’re not emulating anything anymore. … We’re just more honest and to the gut and being real,” Williams said. “Playing music with Josh, it’s subconscious. I don’t have to be aware, even.”
“Deep Fakes” opens with a worn punk rock melody infused with blues chords and peaks with zesty, breathy rock in “Canker Slim,” pleading if you, too, are a fool, before drifting into the somber jazzy rhythms of “Warmth Of.”
All the songs were recorded last year straight from reel to tape and popped on a cassette for release by local record label Funny/Not Funny.
“Everything we made is influenced by everything. It’s not a concept album, but the name alludes to a more fixed way we play music. On the album, you hear a jazz song and then a kind of country song and a heavy metal song,” Williams said. “We’re not trying to play a specific sound, we’re just making music.
The Golden Pony has continued bridging live music to listeners through streaming options during the pandemic. Rev. Bill Howard of The Judy Chops has recorded monthly variety shows from The Golden Pony as part of his Confessionals.
Paul Somers, owner of The Golden Pony, has known both members of Magister Ludi for years and said he is excited to hear how they present their sound virtually.
“It changes a lot of the dynamic and requires the band to be a little more exceptional at performing,” Somers said. “I’m definitely excited to see what they do with the format because so far we’ve only had Bill’s group performing, and Magister Ludi kind of represents a very different genre and performance style.”
Williams described The Golden Pony as a “home away from home,” and said neither him nor Hebdon have left their homes very much during the pandemic, so they are eager to play music in the homey space.
“Deep Fake” is available on all streaming platforms. The online album release show tonight will be streamed to Facebook, Instagram and YouTube from 9:30 to 11 p.m.
