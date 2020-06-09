A Rockingham County judge denied bond for a McGaheysville teenager charged in connection to a May home-invasion robbery in Harrisonburg.
Garrett Chance Morris, 18, is charged with felony robbery, felony use of a firearm in commission of a felony and two misdemeanor counts of brandishing a firearm.
Morris was previously denied bond in Rockingham County General District Court on May 26.
He appealed the ruling to Rockingham County Circuit Court, where a hearing was held Tuesday.
Morris’ attorney, Lou Nagy, told Judge Bruce Albertson that his client just turned 18 and was supposed to take part in Spotswood High School’s graduation festivities this past weekend.
Nagy also said Morris has several family members who would help monitor him if he were to be released.
“He does have good family support,” Nagy said.
He also told Albertson that Morris essentially has a fairly clean criminal record, minus a 2017 conviction as a juvenile for shoplifting.
Nagy asked for a reasonable bond to be set.
Victoria Jensen, assistant commonwealth’s attorney, asked Albertson to continue to hold Morris without bond.
“This was a coordinated, violent attack,” she told Albertson.
She said the investigation began about 7:30 p.m. on May 8 when Harrisonburg police responded to an apartment in The Hills Southview, located in the 1000 block of Lois Lane.
Jensen said Morris and three others went to the apartment after seeing a Snapchat post earlier in the day.
One of the victims posted a video of $6,600 he had withdrawn from the bank to purchase a car, she said.
The victim told police he heard a knock on the door before the four defendants barged in the apartment and held them at gunpoint.
Jensen said Morris pointed a shotgun at the victims and struck one with the butt of the gun.
She said Morris demanded that the primary victim tell him where the money was. The victim, she said, told him it was under a mattress.
Morris and the other defendants grabbed the money, Jensen said, and fled the home.
He was arrested on May 19 during a traffic stop. Nagy said Morris was on his way to turn himself in when he was arrested.
Morris is being held at the Rockingham County Jail pending a preliminary hearing on July 7.
(1) comment
The kid needs help but should not be released for graduation Mr. attorney... his focus needs to be elsewhere.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.