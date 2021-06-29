He grew up in West Virginia, has played two seasons at James Madison and starred for Broadway last year in the Rockingham County Baseball League.
But for slugger Chase DeLauter, the decision to spend this summer hundreds of miles away playing in the prestigious Cape Cod Baseball League in Massachusetts instead of the Valley League was an easy decision.
“Just for me draft-wise and everything like that, this was a better place for me,” he told the News-Record in a phone interview Monday. “Of course, I am going to try to take advantage of every opportunity I can get. If I have a chance to play in the best [amateur summer] league in the country I am going to do it.”
DeLauter is playing on the Cape for the Orleans Firebirds and lives with a host family about 10 minutes from the field.
The league has produced more than 1400 big league players and some of the former standouts for Orleans includes Hall of Famer Frank Thomas; ex-Orioles' pitcher Jeff Ballard; William & Mary product and Virginia Beach native Bill Bray, who pitched for the Nationals in 2006; and former Red Sox All-Star shortstop Nomar Garciaparra.
“The atmosphere up here is like none other,” DeLauter said. “We have thousands of fans at every game. It is a great atmosphere to play in front of. From the baseball side of things, I am trying to put good swings on the ball and trying not to get frustrated with anything right now."
The town of Orleans was incorporated in 1797 and was originally known as the South Parish of Eastham, and settled in 1644.
“Honestly, last year the RCBL was a crazy atmosphere. But up here it is a whole new world. There are 30-plus scouts at every game, some of the best arms in the country. It is about keeping your composure and not worrying too much about results," DeLauter added.
The 6-foot-4 DeLauter has had two fabulous seasons at JMU.
The Martinsburg native hit .382 with one homer and 14 RBIs with an OPS of 1.014 in just 14 games as a freshman at JMU in 2020, as the season was cut short by the pandemic.
With Broadway last summer, he had one of the best offensive seasons in recent memory of the RCBL and as the MVP helped the Bruins win the title.
"Winning a championship, whether it be in the summer or spring, is huge for our guys to participate in," JMU Coach Marlin Ikenberry told the News-Record last year.
With JMU this spring, the lefty slugger hit .386 with six homers, 21 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.231 - a crazy good number - even though the Dukes were last in the South Division of the Colonial Athletic Association.
In his first six games at the Cape, he is hitting .158 with one homer in the wooden-bat league. He also threw one inning out of the bullpen.
“I would say every pitcher up here is like a Friday night [starter in college] or a great bullpen guy," said DeLauter, from Hedgeville High in Martinsburg. "If you are not getting 95 [miles-per-hour] from the right side you are getting 92 from the left side. If you have a guy who is down at 88 or 92 they can throw the ball where they want to with sink. There are some elite pitches up here; along with using a wood bat, I would say everything is [working] against the hitter right now."
Before heading north, he spoke to VCU standout Tyler Locklear about what to expect. Locklear is now his teammate with Orleans. The Rams and Dukes met this college season in Harrisonburg.
DeLauter is not the only member of the Dukes from the 2021 season in the Cape Cod League.
Sam Gjormand, the director of student managers for JMU this past season, recently graduated from the school and is working in the front office of the Wareham Gatemen this summer.
Wareham is slated to face DeLauter and Orleans on Tuesday night. "He does the little things," Gjormand, who worked four years with JMU baseball, said of DeLauter. "He is such a grinder."
While he is not eligible to be drafted next month, DeLauter feels some of his JMU teammates could be picked.
"I would say, honestly, a sleeper pick for me would be Conor Hartigan. He finally played a full year and showed what he could do," DeLauter said of outfielder Hartigan, playing for the Harrisonburg Turks this summer.
Another possibility is pitcher Nick Stewart, who is playing for Frederick in Maryland in the MLB Draft League. "He is throwing really well now. Scouts are seeing how he can throw," DeLauter said.
DeLauter was glad to hear JMU recently announced that Ikenberry will return next year as he agreed to a one-year contract extension.
“I personally was a fan of it because that is the coaching staff that recruited me and everything,” DeLauter said. “I want that to be the coaching staff that is there when I leave. I know how they coach, I know how they want us to play. I feel more comfortable with them.”
And the coaching staff will certainly feel comfortable with DeLauter after a summer of top-notch competition in the Cape Cod League.
