As one of only two seniors on the Eastern Mennonite women’s basketball roster this season, Chrissy Delawder said she knows how important her role is for the Royals.
Despite EMU struggling so far this season with just one win in its first eight games, the former Broadway High School standout has embraced her position as a team captain.
“My biggest goal on the court this year is to be a leader to the younger players directly and indirectly,” said Delawder, who played in two high school state championship games in 2014 and 2015 under former Gobblers coach Bobby Mongold. “I believe I can accomplish this by being consistent every day in practice and encouraging them to keep working hard. I believe I can be a leader off the court by keeping up with my grades.”
The 5-foot-10 forward for the Royals has been as good of a leader as they could ask for.
She’s been named to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s All-Academic team all three years of her career thus far and has played in 137 games already for EMU.
“I have grown as a leader off the court by learning how to time manage,” Delawder said. “Managing basketball, school, and work can be hard, but prioritizing my time is an important skill that I am still learning how to do. Also, I have grown off the court as a leader by becoming friends with each of my teammates. Knowing each of them personally as a friend just builds such a bond that will last a really long time.”
Those relationships with her teammates have been pivotal the past two years.
Eastern Mennonite hired Jenny (Logan) Posey as its new women’s basketball coach prior to last season and Delawder said she tried to help Posey with the transition into the program.
Despite the on-the-court success taking some time to come because of the inexperience on the roster, Delawder said she knows she is helping EMU’s future.
“I think my biggest role this year on the court is to be a leader for our team,” said Delawder. “We are a young team with only a few returners, so setting an example and encouraging the younger players is really important.”
On the court, Delawder is averaging 8.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and one block per game.
“My game has improved in a few ways through college,” Delawder said. “I have become better at help defense and closeouts through my years here. I also believe I have become better at attacking the basket and using post moves when I am underneath.”
Delawder said some of her favorite memories at Eastern Mennonite include a trip to Puerto Rico this past summer and off-the-court moments spent with her teammates.
The only other senior on EMU’s roster is another local product in former Wilson Memorial standout guard Lexi Deffenbaugh, who is a close friend of Delawder’s.
“I think it says a lot about local talent,” Delawder said. “The competition in the Valley has been so competitive and this makes the Valley better as a whole. There is so much talent and it is awesome to see local people go and play at the next level.”
As an elementary education major, leading comes naturally to Delawder.
So whether it’s the final few months on the court with her Royals teammates, in a classroom around Rockingham County or one day coaching on the sidelines of a local high school, Delawder said her only goal is to continue to make an impact.
“I just want to help give future players what basketball has given me,” Delawder said.
Kier No Longer On Minutes Restriction
Former Spotswood standout Justin Kier is no longer on a minutes restriction for George Mason men’s basketball after suffering an undisclosed foot injury during the preseason.
Against American on Saturday, Kier had his best game of the season as he played a season-high 26 minutes and scored 14 points while grabbing four rebounds in a win.
TA’s Eckard Sets VWU Record
Will Eckard, a 2019 Turner Ashby graduate, made quite the splash in his season debut for the Virginia Wesleyan men’s indoor track and field team over the weekend.
Eckard soared 1.95 meters in the high jump, eclipsing the former VWU program record by just under a foot and finished third at the CNU Holiday Open in Newport News.
Madden-McAfee Enjoying New Team
Former Harrisonburg standout Kajuan Madden-McAfee is getting comfortable in his first season with the Ferrum men’s basketball team after transferring in this past season.
Madden-McAfee is averaging 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.
