A Harrisonburg man awaiting retrial in an August 2018 hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a James Madison University student continues to wait for his day in court.
Mashkhal K. Ibrahim, 28, is charged with felony hit-and-run in the crash that injured Jared Antle, then 19, of Williamsburg. Ibrahim faces up to 10 years in prison.
He was set for trial in May, but because of COVID-19, it was pushed to July. Then, it was moved to September. Two weeks ago, a judge scheduled a hearing for Monday to hopefully set a trial date.
But with no approval by the Supreme Court of Virginia to hold jury trials, Judge T.J. Wilson rescheduled the hearing for Oct. 16.
As of Monday, the Supreme Court approved plans for jury trials for eight courts. There are 120 courts in the state.
Rockingham County submitted its plan on Aug. 15, but hasn’t heard back.
If a plan is approved, Wilson plans to schedule a trial date when Ibrahim returns to court.
On Dec. 13, Ibrahim’s first trial ended in a mistrial after jurors failed to reach a verdict.
The crash happened on Aug. 24, 2018, just before midnight as passengers were getting into a silver SUV stopped in the eastbound right lane of the 400 block of West Market Street.
Antle was outside the vehicle when a black Honda Pilot crashed into it. He was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center before being flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
He sustained a traumatic brain injury.
In October 2018, he was transferred to a rehabilitation facility in Atlanta, the Shepherd Center. He was released in June 2019 and returned to his home in Williamsburg.
The driver of the Honda fled the scene on foot. Just under 20 minutes after the collision, Ibrahim’s mother, Nerges Ibrahim, reported the vehicle had been stolen.
At the trial, Mashkhal Ibrahim testified that he was the driver, that he crashed into the car and fled the scene. However, he testified that he didn’t know he injured someone.
For a conviction, prosecutors needed to prove he knew or should have known someone was hurt.
