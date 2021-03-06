On Jan. 30, two candidates running for Virginia Lieutenant Governor took to Twitter to argue about the true meaning of “school choice” and what bars student access to quality education.
This afternoon, Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, and Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Woodbridge, will debate their stances and answer questions during “The Future of Education in Virginia” forum, hosted by the James Madison Center for Civic Engagement.
The banter on statewide education between Davis and Guzman began in late January when the Virginia House of Delegates Committee on Education passed House Bill 2305. The bill would require the Board of Education “to issue guidance on the governance of academic year Governor’s Schools” in an effort to increase access for and prioritize underserved and underrepresented students.
Davis opposed the bill, arguing the legislation lowered the bar of private schools. Guzman clapped back that his comments were inaccurate and racist.
As the argument took to Twitter, Davis said Guzman’s opposition to school choice options limits the social services accompanying private education that would benefit underserved communities. Guzman lashed back that favor for school choice drains public school funding.
Providing #SchoolChoice for parents & addressing issues listed are NOT mutually exclusive. I've been dying for an education debate. @bluevirginia would you care to host/co-host an in-person, socially distanced streamed debate in late Feb on this? @guzman4virginia are you willing? https://t.co/Aule25yALG— Delegate Glenn Davis (@DelGlennDavis) January 30, 2021
I am proud to have been part of a work group to help diversify the Governor’s Schools. As a person of color, I am offended by my colleague @DelGlennDavis' repeated suggestion that a more inclusive admissions process is "lowering the bar." https://t.co/iDeAdrtLP3— Elizabeth Guzman (@guzman4virginia) January 30, 2021
So you are going to talk wrap-around services to one of the first social workers elected to the GA? This is a distraction. Why don’t you tell us how diversifying Governor’s Schools will "lower the bar" or reduce the quality of education? As a mom to Brown kids, would like to know https://t.co/iaYUVaqBE4— Elizabeth Guzman (@guzman4virginia) January 30, 2021
After passing the House in a 58-41 vote, the bill continued into the 2021 special session and died in the Senate Committee on Education and Health in mid-February.
When James Madison University President of College Republicans Wyatt Blevins saw Blue Virginia denied Davis’ request to host the debate, he quickly turned to the university’s nonpartisan political organization, JMU Center for Civic Engagement, in hopes to host the candidates.
“We took it up immediately,” said JMU Civic Associate Director Carah Whaley, who will facilitate the forum. “It’s an important time to be having these discussions around education, especially in light of the pandemic.”
Davis will be in-person at JMU X-Labs while Guzman will attend virtually over Zoom for the forum, which will be streamed on both candidate’s social media pages and on JMU Civic’s online platforms. Students have prepared questions in advance, but the public is welcome to submit questions for consideration in the JMU Civic Facebook Live comments section.
For background, Guzman is a social worker and public administrator who worked four years at Fairfax County Public Schools. Davis is a public servant and multi-business owner who started a charter school in Virginia Beach, Green Run Collegiate, where he sits on the Board of Directors.
As a longtime school choice advocate, Davis said he’s eager for the chance to debate with his Democrat opponent because the lack of understanding in the happenings of school children’s lives is leading to rising suicide rates and assault.
“I’ve seen firsthand in Virginia how charter schools and other opportunities have offered opportunities for students to fulfill their full potential,” he said. “We should help our students so they can all apply and be accepted to academies across Virginia, regardless of their zip code.”
Guzman agreed zip code should not define one’s education, but said the solution is in investing more in all schools to close the achievement gap.
“We need both unprecedented investment of education on every level to make sure every student from pre-K to higher education has a higher quality of education,” she said. “He referred multiple times that updating the admission process to schools lowered the bar to quality of education when we already had the data showing us that demographic of schools do not reflect the area.”
Months after the original Twitter conversation that sparked today’s forum, Whaley said university students studying to become future teachers and interested in politics have prepared several questions to draw out the differences between the delegates’ perspectives.
“We’ve taken some time in class to pose some questions, so I think, the questions themselves are really going to center around different approaches to education and ensuring that every child has equal, equitable education,” Whaley said.
The hour-long forum will begin today at 1 p.m. at https://fb.me/e/29D7a7Cui. Davis and Guzman will field student-led questions during the first half and then begin accepting vetted questions submitted on Facebook.
