The Harrisonburg Democratic Committee has decided to host a firehouse primary on May 2 to choose its nominees for three openings on City Council in November, but so far, only three candidates have declared for the party.
The seats of Democrats Deanna Reed and Richard Baugh, along with independent George Hirschmann, will be up for grabs on Nov. 3.
The three declared Democratic candidates so far are Reed and a pair of newcomers — architect and businessman Charles Hendricks and James Madison University student and activist Luciano Benjamin.
Reed did not respond to phone calls on Monday, but Alleyn Harned, chair of the Harrisonburg Democrats, said the mayor was campaigning for reelection.
Baugh said in a Monday interview that he has yet to make his mind up whether to run again, and he is weighing “pros and cons.”
Hirschmann said he has yet to decide whether to run again during a Monday interview, but he said he should have a decision about his candidacy by the beginning of March.
Five years ago, if you’d asked Hendricks if he was interested in running for council, he would’ve said no, he said in a Monday interview after the Democratic Committee’s regular meeting in its headquarters on West Market Street.
“I’m not a politician. I’m an architect that understands sustainability and building, and I see that’s a need that City Council has right now,” he said.
Hendricks, the principal architect at Gaines Group Architects, has won numerous community awards from groups such as the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club of Rockingham County and Massanutten Technical Center.
He said his experience would help him find ways to encourage developers to build affordable housing.
“There’s a balance that can be struck there that I think, with my skill set and my knowledge, that I can help guide the other councilors along with these smart decisions on how we can be the best possible Harrisonburg we can be in the future,” he said.
Benjamin was also at the meeting. The 20-year-old hosted a campaign kickoff last week.
A native of Los Angeles, Benjamin grew up in the Washington, D.C., area and is a senior slated to graduate from JMU in spring.
“It could be a disadvantage in some people’s minds, but nobody would work as tirelessly as me and I have the energy to do that,” he said of his age.
Benjamin has been an activist in various movements, such as the Global Climate Strike campaign and the campaign for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.
“I want to build a movement and I want to make sure somebody is in office to listen to that movement,” he said.
As of yet, the city’s Democratic Committee has not set a deadline for entrance to the primary for the City Council ticket.
The party is slated to host a forum on April 25, where voters can meet and ask questions of the Democratic candidates. A venue has yet to be decided.
After the Democrats’ May primary, they will host a “unity rally” to bring together the potential losers to push for a sweep of City Council.
If Democratic candidates win all three of the available seats, the party will have total control of the five-member council, as the newly elected would join fellow Democrats Sal Romero and Chris Jones on the dais.
