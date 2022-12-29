It is well past the time frame that the Virginia Department of Education set for deciding whether to change existing policies concerning transgender students.
After Governor Glen Youngkin surprised educators by announcing changes to previously adopted policies protecting transgender students, a 30-day comment period was opened by the Department of Education. That period closed at the end of October.
However, the DOE was inundated with close to 90,000 comments, as well as claims by some that the new policies violated the law. Therefore the comment period was extended to the end of November.
That was the last heard from the Department of Education, which is presumably still working through the comments, said Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Oskar Scheikl.
Since then the Virginia Supreme Court has heard a case involving a teacher who was fired from Virginia's West Point Schools for not calling a student by their preferred pronouns. A ruling from the court could impact the proposed policies among other things.
In 2021 the VDOE adopted model policies based on a law passed by the Virginia General Assembly requiring school divisions to adopt policies protecting transgender students. Like with most laws that concern school divisions, the DOE put out model policies that school divisions could choose to adopt.
Rockingham County Public Schools did not adopt these model policies, but instead reworked its inclusivity and non-discrimination policy to include protections for gender identity.
"These aren't regulatory rules," Scheikl said. "It's a guidance document."
Therefore, whatever becomes of Youngkin's proposed model policies, which significantly scale back protections for trans students, school divisions can choose not to adopt that exact version of the model policies.
The Rockingham County School Board received a legal update on this issue at a November 14 meeting.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools is currently facing a lawsuit from teachers that say their rights of free speech and religion have been violated by being required to use a students' chosen pronouns. A judge recently dismissed part of the lawsuit that was brought by parents, but is proceeding with the teachers' claim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.