The death of a man involved in a gunfight with Rockingham County sheriff’s deputies in April has been ruled a suicide, according to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke.
According to an investigation from the Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Christopher A. Miller’s injuries on April 7 were self-inflicted. The use of force by deputies was justified.
An April press release from Virginia State Police said Miller died in an exchange of gunfire with sheriff’s deputies near Bridgewater after leading police on a chase in western Rockingham County.
According to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office “Most Wanted” webpage, Miller, 37, was wanted on charges of felony failure to appear, misdemeanor failure to appear, reckless handling of a firearm and two counts of brandishing a firearm.
At 9 a.m. on April 7, deputies tried to pull Miller over, but he fled. Officers initially gave chase but then ended their pursuit, according to the state police.
Then, officers located the vehicle in the 6660 block of Spring Creek Road. Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said the vehicle had crashed.
Miller exited his vehicle armed with a gun and fired several rounds at the deputies, who returned fire, according to state police.
Miller died at the scene.
Police said some of the deputies’ patrol vehicles, and a bystander’s vehicle, were hit by gunfire, but neither the deputies nor the bystander were injured.
