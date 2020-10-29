It's been six years since deputies found Ricky Charlton’s body on his family’s property on Layman Trestle Road, but investigators continue to search for his killer.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said a $15,000 reward is still available. He said he hopes that money will persuade someone to help investigators piece together the puzzle of the 50-year-old's death.
“This remains an active investigation, even though it has now been six years since this homicide was committed, Hutcheson said. "We will continue to follow up on any and all information that could possibly lead us to making an arrest or arrests in this case.”
The investigation started when sheriff's deputies responded to 2933 Layman Trestle Road on Oct. 20, 2014, for a welfare check and found the Charlton’s body.
Deputies believe he was killed overnight between Oct. 19 and Oct. 20, 2014 at his home on the property.
Investigators haven't said how Charlton was killed.
Charlton lived in a shed used by his family's business, Cash Septic Service of Harrisonburg.
In April 2015, the sheriff's office and the Rockingham County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in the crime.
Last year, they upped the reward to $15,000.
“We believe there are people out there who have knowledge about this horrible crime," Commonwealth's Attorney Marsha Garst said. "We ask them to please help us by providing any such information that they might have, and in doing so, it may qualify them for this reward.”
Charlton’s mother pleaded with the public to help find her son's killer.
“We miss Ricky each and every day,” Joyce Hoover said in a press release. “I am praying that someone will come forward with additional information that will help to provide us with justice for Ricky and the closure that our family so desperately seeks in this matter.”
