Rockingham County sheriff's deputies arrested a Clover Hill man charged in an early morning murder in Rockingham County.
Tanner Allen Hartman, 19, of Clover Hill, is charged with first-degree murder.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said the investigation began at 5:10 a.m. when deputies along with the Clover Hill Rescue Squad responded to a report of a medical emergency at a home on Whitmore Shop Road, near the intersection of Mount Clinton Pike.
Four minutes later, another call came in to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center for a disorderly conduct Complain on Eden Valley Road, near the vicinity of the first call.
Deputies responding to the Whitmore Shop Road call found a body in the middle of the road. Investigators determined that the victim was Chad Anthony Mines, 46, of Dayton.
Hartman was found at the Eden Valley Road home.
It's unclear what led to the murder.
He is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail. This is the first murder in Rockingham County this year.
The last slaying happened in November. In that case, Matthew Thomas Milam, 32, was charged with first-degree murder.
On Nov. 16, deputies responded to a home in the 2800 block of Taylor Spring Lane at 3:45 a.m. for a reported medical emergency.
Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, in addition to the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, responded to the home and found a man dead.
Hutcheson said the victim was identified as Matthew Bennett Milam, 60.
The victim had various physical injuries.
The investigation, which included help from the Virginia State Police, determined that the father had been in a fight with his son, Hutcheson said.
