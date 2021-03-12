Rockingham County sheriff's deputies continue to search for a Staunton man accused of shooting another man early Friday morning in Elkton.
Kane-Zyshon Emmanuel Hinton, 21, of Staunton, is charged with felony aggravated malicious wounding, felony use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and misdemeanor brandishing a firearm.
Deputies, along with the U.S. Marshals Service, continue to look for Hinton.
Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said Hinton is possibly traveling in a black Hyundai Elantra four-door sedan with unknown registration.
Hutcheson said emergency crews responded to East Rockingham Street at about 1:15 a.m. for a man with a gunshot wound.
At the scene, police found Ranon Barber, 22, of Elkton, with a wound to the stomach area.
He was taken by ambulance to the Miller Kite House and then flown by medical helicopter to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Hutcheson said Barber underwent surgery Friday morning.
A verbal dispute between two men escalated into the shooting, Hutcheson said.
