Newly hired Deputy Police Chief Gabriel Camacho celebrated his one-month anniversary with the Harrisonburg Police Department doing something he plans to do regularly — meeting with his neighbors.
Camacho attended the Northeast Neighborhood Association’s monthly meeting at the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center in Harrisonburg. He told association members that he’s settling in well in the Friendly City.
“Everyone has been so welcoming,” he said, adding that he’s still learning his way around. “I finally got to the point where I don’t need a GPS to get to work.”
Camacho retired from the Camden County Police Department in New Jersey on Oct. 1 after 25 years of service. He became HPD’s deputy chief on Dec. 16.
During his career, he told members, he observed and helped reshape what used to be one of the most dangerous cities in America.
He said the key was working as one community. Camacho said police and residents must be on the same page.
“We kind of separated ourselves. It was the residents and the police,” he said. “But if you think about it, we’re all part of the community.”
He recalled one time officers were having problems reducing crime and bonding with residents of one particular street. So, the police department started showing up at night with an ice cream truck to hand out sweet treats to the residents.
As a result, crime went down because more people were out and about at night.
“You can be the toughest person around, but you won’t do anything if grandma is around or there are kids out,” he said.
During the meeting, several people asked Camacho questions. One person asked what he thought about having police officers walking or riding bikes downtown.
He said he is in favor of it because it allows officers to interact with residents.
“We want that person-to-person contact,” he said. “We have to create positive engagements.”
Another asked for his thoughts on restorative justice.
Restorative justice is an alternative to the traditional criminal justice system. Instead of strictly looking to punish an offender, the program’s goal is to address needs of victims, offenders and the community at large to resolve a crime.
“I think it’s amazing,” he said. “It’s something that should be highlighted.”
Karen Thomas, NENA’s president, said she’s excited that Camacho wants to be involved in the community.
“For him to come to the meeting, it shows she wants to be involved,” she said.
