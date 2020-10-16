In normal school years, Lt. Erin Stehle of the Harrisonburg Fire Department would be gathered around a classroom of third-graders teaching fire safety.
But COVID-19 threw a wrench into this year’s lesson plans after city schools shifted to online learning. Now, HFD is starting to teach virtually, too.
“We anticipated that teachers would need a few weeks to get adjusted to online learning before allowing guests to teach,” Stehle said.
As part of the Risk Watch program, Stehle typically begins the year with fire safety lessons, then branches out to other topics, including motor vehicle and pedestrian safety.
Last week, HFD taught fire safety for a third-grade teacher using a Google classroom.
“The students were excited, and it was refreshing to see them,” Stehle said.
Stehle said some teachers have asked for pre-recorded lessons, which firefighters are working on.
“We are simply adapting to the needs of our community,” Stehle said. “We know virtually learning isn’t easy for all, so we will continue to brainstorm new innovative ways to connect with our community.”
Jennifer Evans, a third-grade teacher at Stone Spring Elementary School, said she’s working on resuming lessons with HFD.
“We plan on that happening soon now that we are in a routine with the students,” she said. “We are very excited to have her meet with our classes again regularly as we would during a traditional school year.”
While HFD hasn’t begun teaching her class yet, Evans said there were still moments to incorporate fire safety lessons with students and parents.
Recently, she heard smoke alarms chirping in some of the students’ homes.
Evans immediately reached out to Stehle for help.
“I trust her professionalism and wanted to handle the situation with care and compassion,” she said. “She quickly created a flyer to send out to all families about resources that can be provided by the fire department.”
While the fire department is adapting to virtual teaching, the Harrisonburg Police Department is working to get its D.A.R.E. program online.
Mike Gangloff, the department’s D.A.R.E. officer, has been teaching in city schools for about two decades.
D.A.R.E. — which stands for Drug Abuse Resistance Education — has shifted from just talking about drugs to decision-making.
In addition to drugs, fourth-graders learn about the dangers of gangs, stealing and bullying.
“I’m still working on how to deliver it virtually,” Gangloff said. “I’m very optimistic that I’ll be able to work something out soon.”
Meanwhile, he said, he’s been visiting several elementary schools. He said some schools have a few students learning inside the classroom.
In addition to reading books to students, he said he’s been helping out with the community’s helpers series. The series focuses on various government employees who help the community.
As he, the teachers and students await the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, they’re trying to make the best of it.
“It’s different to walk through the halls and not see as many students,” he said. “But it’s nice to give the ones that are here a thumbs-up.”
In addition to the D.A.R.E. officer, HPD’s school resource officers still patrol the schools.
