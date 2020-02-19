Don Burgess smiled and offered a simple fist bump to each of his players as they exited the Harrisonburg locker room and flooded Roger Bergey Court to celebrate with family.
There’s something different about this year’s Blue Streaks than past seasons, the HHS fifth-year boys basketball coach said, and what they’ve now accomplished is special.
“What I’m most pleased with about these guys is we’re all unsung heroes,” said Burgess, a 1990 Harrisonburg alum. “We don’t have guys averaging 20 [points per game]. Tonight, nine guys scored. One thing I do have is guys that love one another, guys that work hard and we just find a way to answer the bell. Who would have thought that we’d win a district title and play as well as we did and get the wins that we did?”
The second-seeded Blue Streaks put together yet another impressive defensive effort on Wednesday as they led from start to finish in a 42-27 win over third-seeded Broadway in the Valley District championship game in front of a packed house at HHS.
The game didn’t have any implications on the postseason with Harrisonburg being a Class 5 school while the Gobblers are in Class 3, but it was clear from the emotion of the Blue Streaks players, coaches and fans just how much the title meant to them.
“I’m so excited for the current guys, as well as all the former Blue Streaks in the area,” Burgess said. “For us to have an opportunity to play in the tournament and grind it out against a very good Spotswood team and a very good Broadway team, it’s exciting.”
This season marked the return of Harrisonburg to the district tournament for the first time in three seasons. As a former standout player with the Blue Streaks in the Valley District and admitted fan of the league as a kid, Burgess’ pride reflected in his team’s play.
“It means a lot because it’s our first time back in the tournament and we had to make a statement,” senior forward D’Shawn Fields said. “We had to do something with it.”
Fields, the only player that played on the team as a sophomore when Harrisonburg last reached the state tournament, helped get the Streaks off to a fast start on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-3 forward scored seven first-half points as Harrisonburg led by six at the intermission.
“Their length gives us a lot of problems,” BHS coach Dwight Walton said. “I’m telling them that [Harrisonburg] is taking passing lanes away and bodying you up, so go past them. It’s easier said than done. They look at me like, ‘OK. Let me give you the ball.’ I understand that. There is good size sitting inside there, too. It’s a tough matchup for us.”
The Streaks have been a tough matchup for every opponent they’ve faced recently.
The length, and the experience, of Harrisonburg has given opponents fits and while Walton admitted they’re a tough matchup, he also said it’s a credit to the coaching of Burgess because of how well the Streaks have fared against the district’s top teams.
“Spotswood, Harrisonburg and us — we’ve been around each other so long,” Walton said. “I think we’re preparing our kids about what’s coming and we’re on the money and we lock each other up a little bit. We can’t run a set against each other. Even when you put in something new, you can’t get by with it and it comes down to kids playing.”
“I would’ve liked to shot the ball better,” Walton added. “When you’re in a game this close, a couple of points is the difference. We had a lot of opportunities but just could not score. I give credit to the kids for just playing hard, coaches working hard. It’s an interesting game this year when you have us three matched up against each other.”
After giving up just 13 points in the first half, Harrisonburg didn’t let up in the second.
The Streaks allowed just 14 second-half points from the Gobblers and never let them get closer than four before pulling away and setting off a celebration in the home gym.
“As a team, we feel like our defense is going to be here every night,” said Harrisonburg forward Claudeson Tacy. “Our offense has to pick up. We had good defense in the first half and our offense started picking up in the second and it worked out for us.”
After an emotional win over Spotswood on Monday, Tacy admitted it would have been easy for the Blue Streaks to have a letdown but they maintained their focus instead.
“We got fired up,” said Tacy, who had 11 points. “It was a great game at Spotswood and the fanbase was good, but we put that behind us and were focused coming into tonight.”
For Fields, his connection with Burgess made Wednesday’s win especially special.
Both the head coach and the senior captain have an emotional connection with the Harrisonburg basketball program and couldn’t help but flash a smile at each other as the last two members of the team to participate in the celebratory cutting of the nets.
“It feels good,” Fields said of winning Burgess’ first district title. “He deserves it. He’s been coaching me for three years and he’s helped me out a lot. This has been a dream of mine. I wanted a trophy, a ring, anything. I just wanted to make a statement.”
Fields added 10 points for HHS (16-7) while Jaziel Mensah and Jesse Lichti had five apiece. Wes Delawder led the Gobblers (17-8) with nine and Caleb Williams had seven.
Broadway will serve as the No. 5 seed in the Region 3C tournament and travel to fourth-seeded Liberty Christian Academy on Friday for a 6:30 p.m. tip-off.
“They shoot the 3 really well,” Walton said about his upcoming opponent. “I try to relate them to my guys as a [Turner Ashby-like team]. There aren’t really going to be any matchup problems. No one is bigger. It’s going to come down to who scores more points, who executes the best. I told them just now, ‘You have to take the energy right now and take it with you on Friday night and play with everything you have in your gas tank.’ Right now, everyone is good. Everyone has the ability to make it to the state [tournament]. These next few games, it comes down to who plays the best that night.”
Harrisonburg, meanwhile, will travel to William Fleming for a Region 5D quarterfinal.
“For us to do what we’re doing is quite honestly rewarding,” Burgess said. “They just don’t get the respect that they should get because they do grind it out. They find a way.”
That chip-on-the-shoulder mentality for the Blue Streaks is evident in how they play.
Tacy said from the start, Harrisonburg has been out to prove their full potential.
“We always do,” Tacy said of being underestimated by opposing teams. “Everybody talks about us, but we know what we’re made of. We just take care of business.”
After the Streaks took care of business and captured their first Valley District crown in 12 years, Burgess couldn’t help but heap the praise on the players for making it happen.
As Burgess said, this year’s Harrisonburg’s squad has been full of unsung heroes.
Now, they’ll have the trophy — and the memorabilia on the wall — to remember them.
“We get a chance to get a banner up that says 2020,” said Burgess as he stared up at the wall with a smile. “So, yeah, it feels pretty good.”
BROADWAY (27) — Jameson 0 3-4 3, Delawder 3 3-4 9, M. Rhodes 0 0-0 0, Williford 2 0-0 4, Tinnell 2 0-2 4, Garber 0 0-0 0, Williams 2 1-3 7, C. Rhodes 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 7-13 27.
HARRISONBURG (42) — Butler 1 2-2 4, Mensah 2 1-1 5, Washington 1 0-0 2, Tacy 5 1-2 11, Lichti 2 0-0 5, Weakley 0 1-2 1, Walker 1 0-0 2, Fields 4 2-3 10, Kuangu 0 0-0 0, Megginson 0 0-0 0, Harvey 1 0-0 2, Alvarado 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 7-10 42.
Broadway 6 7 7 7—27
Harrisonburg 10 9 6 17—42
3-Point Goals — Broadway 2 (Williams), Harrisonburg (Lichti).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.