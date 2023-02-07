Overall, Virginia is slowly gaining new residents and that holds true in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
The Demographics Research Group at the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service released its 2022 Virginia County and City population estimates on Jan. 30, which found a population increase in Rockingham County and Harrisonburg.
The study compared population numbers from April 1, 2020 to July 1, 2022. The population in 2022 in Rockingham County was 84,149 — that’s a 0.5% increase from 2020. Harrisonburg had a population of 139,849, which is a 0.9% increase from 2020.
Many new residents are likely coming from Northern Virginia, according to Hamilton Lombard, a demographer at the research group.
While people are moving to Virginia, it's at a slower rate than past decades, Lombard said in an email.
Virginia gained 52,228 residents between April 2020 and July 2022, which is a .6% increase, according to the population estimates. But around 185,000 new residents moved to Virginia in one study during the early 2010s, Lombard said.
The slowdown in growth seems to mostly be driven by people moving out of Northern Virginia to other states, particularly those south of the state, Lombard said in an email.
The region’s aging population and excess deaths from COVID-19 also slowed population growth throughout the state.
The number of deaths in the Harrisonburg metro area rose by 30% between 2019 and 2021, the largest increase among Virginia’s metro areas, according to Lombard.
(1) comment
Is it merely conjecture on Mr. Lombard’s part that people fleeing Northern Virginia are actually flocking to Harrisonburg and environs, or does he have actual direct data showing this to be the case?
