There hasn’t been a time throughout the season where Chris Smith has been hesitant about stating the lofty goals he has for the Spotswood wrestling program this year.
The sixth-year Trailblazers coach has the experience on his roster and the ability to potentially make history today at the Valley District wrestling championships at SHS.
“Our biggest goal is to capture the first district championship in program history and shock the world,” Smith said. “I like staying upbeat and laid-back during practice, but also maintaining an emphasis on working hard and pushing each other to be great. I will tell them, ‘There are a lot of good wrestlers, but to be the best, they must be great.”
Spotswood came up short a year ago, finishing third behind district champion Turner Ashby and Rockbridge County. Those three are the favorites again this season.
“I don't consider us the favorites going into districts,” TA coach Marshall Smiley said. “I'd think most people would say it's between Rockbridge and Spotswood. If we can come out and really show some growth and beat some kids we have prior losses to, I think we can be in the running for a team title. But it's going to take a nearly flawless tournament. We are excited about the challenge and I do like the progress we've seen.”
The reigning district champions came into the year with high expectations with returners Jessie Knight, Payton Jackson, Patrick Sullivan, and others leading the way.
But injuries hit the Knights hard early on and tempered the goals a bit, Smiley said.
“We came into the year with a team goal of winning the district again, but changed that goal around the beginning of January,” the 10th-year Turner Ashby coach said. “We have lost several wrestlers for the season and at the time, we had question marks about the return of others. I told them our focus would be on maximizing individual potential and matchups like it always is and we will just let the team race fall where it falls.”
Much like Smiley’s approach with the Knights, Broadway fourth-year coach Brian Phillips said his top priority is having as many athletes qualify for regionals as possible.
He said he considers Rockbridge County the favorite to take home the team title.
“Depending on seeds, I think we could have four or five in the finals,” Phillips said. “I believe if they wrestle well, most can put themselves in a position to win. Jesse Earhart, Reid Garrison, Garrett Moyers, and Yee Ung are all returning placers and should expect themselves to be wrestling for a Valley District title on Friday night.”
That’s the goal for almost every wrestler stepping on the mat at Spotswood tonight.
Smiley said despite the adversity his team has faced throughout the season, he has challenged each wrestler to go out and compete for a gold medal tonight.
“Each one of our kids we challenge with winning a district title,” Smiley said. “We go in fighting for that No. 1 spot, regardless of past losses or whatever our seeds may be. We don't worry about third place or consolations until first place is taken from us. I think we have a good chance at winning titles at numerous weight classes, but we are going to have to beat some kids we had losses to earlier in the season.”
All three city/county coaches — Harrisonburg won’t wrestle in the district championship since they’re a Class 5 program — have said their focus leading up to the event has been on health.
“My message to the team is around mindset and confidence,” Smiley said. “We've been training really hard and challenging the kids on a daily basis to prepare them physically and mentally for the postseason. They shouldn't have any doubt that they have improved and have what it takes to win.”
Whether it be individual gold medals or a team title for the first time in program history, every wrestler stepping foot on the mat tonight has lofty goals they’re trying to reach.
For Smith, he’s fine with acknowledging that because it’s what the Trailblazers have been aiming for all along.
“My message to the kids is to stay focused on the prize and not worry about the team race but to be focused on themselves and take it one match at a time and the team race will be theirs if they do there job,” Smith said. “The regular season was just glorified practice and a tool to sharpen their skills. Now is the moment that counts.”
Here’s a full breakdown of today’s Valley District wrestling championships:
106
Spotswood junior Gracin Lam, the reigning district champion, enters the 106-pound weight class as the heavy favorite with a 33-5 record this season.
Rockbridge County’s Justin Clark (35-11), Turner Ashby sophomore Bryce Farley (12-14) and Waynesboro junior Ty Lafferty (11-26) round out the rest of the field.
113
Another Trailblazer, sophomore Josh Hartman (33-6), is the overwhelming favorite to win the 113-pound weight class and will have a first-round bye courtesy of being the top seed.
Turner Ashby freshman Jeremy Smith (7-12) and Rockbridge County’s Taylor Skipper (5-19) are the only other wrestlers in this weight class.
120
The 120-pound weight class brings an intriguing battle as Turner Ashby’s Payton Jackson (21-7) enters as the top seed and a district champion from a year ago, while Waynesboro junior Kamren Hale (17-4) will look to pose a significant challenge.
Rounding out the field are Rockbridge County’s Zeke Mohr (19-10), Spotswood’s Matt Ford (9-7) and Broadway’s Kevin Morales (6-11).
126
Another city/county matchup to watch is in the 126-pound weight class where Spotswood’s Taha Rafeeq (23-5) and Garrett Moyers (21-14) enter as the favorites.
Turner Ashby’s Trenton Hill (12-6), Rockbridge County’s Dacomha Dandridge (20-17) and Waynesboro freshman Jacob Herrington (8-24) round out the rest of the field.
132
This is one of the more wide-open weight classes of the day with no clear-cut favorite.
Turner Ashby freshman Daniel Rogers (9-10) is the top seed, but Waynesboro sophomore Seth Showalter (22-15) and Rockbridge County’s Tom Maxwell (13-18) will also be in contention. Broadway’s Trevor Wright (8-16) and Spotswood’s Alston Council (7-16) will be the other two wrestlers in the five-man field.
138
In the 138-point weight class, Rockbridge County sophomore Aiden Dorey (12-10) and Broadway freshman Aiden Wimer (13-16) are expected to battle for a district title.
Spotswood’s Ty Khochareon (10-21) and Waynesboro’s Kaedon Gray (3-22) will serve as the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds.
145
After a stellar regular season, Spotswood sophomore Michael Roadcap (28-7) is the favorite to take home gold in the 145-pound weight class.
Rockbridge County’s Nic Marando (32-16) will serve as his biggest competition with Turner Ashby’s Cortland Andrews (7-3) and Waynesboro’s Alex Aleshire (6-16) rounding out the field.
152
It’s a two-man field at 152, but still a very intriguing one at that.
Turner Ashby’s C.J. Haskins (13-5) and Rockbridge County’s Brice Hall (24-15) will be a fun match to watch as they compete for their first district title.
160
Turner Ashby’s Gabe Ashkeba (14-9) was a pleasant surprise a year ago for the Knights and will look to pull an upset again facing Rockbridge County’s Seth Youngblood (35-4).
Spotswood’s Keaton Robey (1-11) is the only other wrestler in this weight class.
170
This is another intriguing weight class to watch with Broadway senior Jesse Earhart (29-2) serving as the top seed while Rockbridge County’s John Sedovy (26-6) and Spotswood senior standout Zach Hartman (33-4) will also pose a significant challenge.
Turner Ashby junior Andrew Stine (13-11) will be the No. 4 seed in the 170 weight class.
182
Rockbridge County’s Hayes Tomlin (24-9) is expected to take home gold at 182, but Spotswood’s John Van Huss (19-5) and Turner Ashby’s Jared Eye (11-9) could both pose a challenge.
Broadway sophomore Nate Hotchkins (5-15) will serve as the fourth seed.
195
As easily the most competitive and impressive group of the day, the 195-pound weight class will be an absolute war between four wrestlers with state-tournament aspirations.
Rockbridge County’s Anthony Marando (22-4), Broadway’s Reid Garrison (23-9), Spotswood’s Ethan Barnhart (24-2) and Waynesboro’s Michael Smith (33-3) all have significant chances of winning this weight class.
220
This will be another very competitive weight class with Spotswood’s Ben Conahan (15-2) and Broadway’s Yee M. Ung (23-11) both having a shot at taking home gold.
Rockbridge County’s Igor Lakicevic (23-11), Turner Ashby’s George Leal (4-15) and Waynesboro’s Lazarus Powell (11-18) round out the rest of the field.
285
In the heavyweight division, there’s no doubt defending VHSL Class 3 state champion Jessie Knight (8-0) of Turner Ashby is the favorite to repeat here.
Rockbridge County’s Davis Alli0 (40-3) will likely pose the biggest challenge, along with Spotswood’s Colby Morris (2-1). Waynesboro’s Jacob Bell (11-18) and Broadway’s Dalton Fulk (7-13) are the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds.
