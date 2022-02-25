DMV Connect, a program that serves Virginians who may not be able to travel to a DMV office, will be coming to Arey Hall in Bridgewater's Community Center for three days in March.
Appointments can be scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 7 through March 9, town officials said.
Walk-ins will not be accepted.
People can sign up on the DMV Connect website by clicking "Select or Cancel an Appointment." Then, select the service you wish to receive and choose "DMV Connect – Bridgewater Town Hall" as the office. There, select the time and date for the appointment.
DMV Connect offers services such as a REAL ID, driver's licenses, ID cards, address changes, vehicle registrations, E-Z pass transponders, compliance summaries, transcripts, disabled parking placards, vehicle titles and hunting and fishing licenses, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.
— Staff Report
