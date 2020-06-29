Today and Wednesday, representatives from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will provide services at Dayton's Town Hall.
In-person services are offered by appointment only and include assistance with identification cards, disabled parking placards, vehicle registrations and hunting licenses.
Driver and vehicle credentials expiring on or before July 31 have been further extended.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., workers from the DMV will be in the downstairs assembly room of Dayton Town Hall, accessible through the Mason Street entrance.
-- Staff Report
