Who is the best boys basketball team in the city/county and why?
-- Blake B.
Man, nothing like a question about the best team this early in the season.
This is a topic that’s already been discussed quite a bit over social media and it’s one that we may, quite honestly, never know the real answer to because of scheduling.
In my most recent power rankings, I listed East Rockingham as the top team.
I did so after watching them derail Turner Ashby with a well-balanced effort that stretched far beyond the efforts of standout sophomore forward Tyler Nickel.
With that being said, the Eagles will face a significant challenge on Friday.
Spotswood looked like an elite team as well in its season opener, defeating a solid Staunton team despite standout senior forward Rob Smith missing the game.
Throw in a team like Broadway, which hasn’t been fully healthy yet and brings back a lot of experience, and suddenly the area becomes very strong when it comes to hoops.
That’s not to say Harrisonburg, a team filled with both experience and athletes, couldn’t insert itself into the conversation. Oh, and don’t forget about Eastern Mennonite.
The Flames are the ones that get overlooked the most because of playing in the Virginia Independent Conference, but they’re as good as any team in the city/county this year.
We won’t ever get a chance to see EMHS take on any of the public schools, however.
So while there are a handful of teams vying for the title as the best team in the city/county this season, I’m not sure there will ever be a clear answer who is.
Is there ANYONE who can beat the Spotswood girls?
--Jason L.
You hate to say that no one can take down a team, especially this early in the year.
But when looking at Spotswood this season, it’s hard to see this team having trouble.
The Trailblazers are absolutely loaded with the senior trio of Stephanie Ouderkirk, MacKenzie Freeze and Lexi Bennington-Horton leading the charge once again.
Throw in key young pieces such as Abby Branner and Zoey Khalil, along with other key seniors like Madisyn Forloines and Rebekah Weaver, and this team’s loaded.
That’s not to say other teams around the Valley District won’t compete.
Turner Ashby has been the surprise story of the season thus far and look the part of a legitimate playoff team while Broadway and Harrisonburg should both get on track.
But the Valley, as a whole, is extremely young across the board this season and that’s something that this Spotswood team has an advantage in every single night.
So while the Trailblazers will be tested at times, for sure, they are still the heavy favorite to win another district crown and possibly even the program’s sixth state championship.
Take Tyler Nickel out of the equation. Who do you consider the best player?
--Blake B.
If you listened to last week’s Rocktown Sports Podcast, you got a good laugh out of Daily News-Record editor Jim Sacco forgetting about the East Rockingham sophomore.
What’s become clear early is there won’t be any coaches forgetting Nickel’s name.
Outside of the 6-foot-7 ERHS forward, however, the area is loaded with talent.
Eastern Mennonite has quite the trio in Chance Church, Aviwe Mahlong and Trey Gillenwater. Broadway’s Caleb Williams and Nate Tinnell are both elite players.
Oh, and Spotswood’s Rob Smith and Carmelo Pacheco are both in the discussion.
Even Nickel’s teammate, Tyce McNair, may be the area’s best point guard.
This is a topic that I genuinely don’t think can come down to one name because so many of the guys above have shown early that they’re team-first guys every night.
So while some nights, Smith may have big games, Pacheco could on others.
And for the Flames, we’ve already seen how good their big three is together.
So, yeah, this is a fun conversation to have. But for now, I’ll refrain from picking one.
